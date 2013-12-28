Peshawar - Chief of the Army Staff General Raheel Sharif Friday visited the Regimental Centre of the Corps of Engineers in Risalpur to attend the Commanding Officers Conference. The Commanding Officers Conference of each corps and regiment of the Pakistan Army is a regular formal event, which provides for an interactive forum to affect operational, training and administrative improvements at the grass root level. Talking on the occasion, the army chief paid rich tributes to the contributions of Engineers Corps and its sacrifices in defence of the nation.

He specially lauded them for their achievements in the nation building tasks to include iconic KKH and the ongoing construction of 714 kilometers long Central Trade Corridor, linking Pakistan with Afghanistan through South and North Waziristan Agencies and the recently initiated projects of communication infrastructure in Balochistan. Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani, Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Engineers.