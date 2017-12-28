LAHORE - The Punjab government has nominated School Education Department officers to monitor the screening tests to be conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) in the province from December 27 to 30.

Official sources said that it was the first time in the history that such condition was imposed to ensure transparency in the recruitment of educators. Though it is duty of the NTS staff to ensure fairness but the SED has nominated School Education Department officers to inspect the screening tests.

As per details of the officials nominated by the School Education Department, Special Secretary (SS) Rana Hasan Akhter was nominated for inspection in Faisalabad, SS Nadeem ur Rehman in Gujranwala, PMIU Project Director Asif Ali Farrukh in Rawalpindi, Punjab Education Commission Chief Executive officer (CEO) Aslam Rao in Jhelum, Textbook Board MD Abdul Qayyum in Sahiwal, Punjab Education Foundation MD Tariq Mehmood in Okara, Additional Secretary General Tariq Mehmood in Bahawalpur, AS Abdul Rehman Shah Hafizabad, AS Safina Siddiq in Lahore, AS Syed Sajid Tirmizi in Sargodha, MD Bushra Naheed in Sheikhupura, DD Rana Abdul Qayyum in Kasur, DPI Mumtaz Shah in Gujrat, DPI Riaz Goraya in Narowal, Additional DPI Mushtaq Sial in Sialkot, Admin Director Faizullah Tareen in Attock, Afzal Gill in DG Khan, Deputy Secretary Qadeer Shami in Khushab, DS Aftab Kareem in Pak Pattan and DD Shahzad Malik in Bahawalnagar.

Other officials who will monitor the exam are DPI Director Zulfiqar Ali in Rajanpur, DPI Director Latif Faizi in Toba Tek Singh, DS Mukhtar Ahmad in Vehari, DG Dr M Ajmal in Chiniot, DD Muhammad Tariq in Bhakkar, DD Munir Shah in Khanewal, DD Nadeem Asghar in Khanewal, DD Kamran Khan in Jhang, Dr Abdul Hafeez in Chakwal, Azmat Siddiq in Layyah, Dr Shafqat Mehmood in Muzaffargarh, Faheem in Rhaim Yar Khan, Mazharul Haq in Lodhran and Ejaz Warraich in Multan.

One of the officers said that SED Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik wanted to ensure full transparency as the repute of the NTS was poor. The department wants to ensure recruitment of competent teachers. He said that district administrations had been directed to make arrangements for the deputed officers. The NTS is facing probe by different anti- graft bodies like the NAB, BOR and FIA, etc.