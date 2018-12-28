Share:

ISLAMABAD - BISP employees Thursday announced closure of all offices of the programme for indefinite time till acceptance of their demands. They demanded repatriation of 350 deuptationists working in the Programme to their parent departments, announcement of service’s regulation and up-gradation of the scales.

Terming BISP a hub for the posting of kith and kin of influential people, the original BISP employees demanded the return of all deputationists to their parent departments immediately.

On the protest call of All Pakistan Benazir Income Support Programme Employees Welfare Association (BISPEWA), the original employees of the BISP staged a protest demonstration in front of BISP headquarters and announced that the BISP head office and regional offices will stay close till their demands are met. The BISP employees demanding the abolition of double standards in the salaries of deputationists and the original BISP employees, repatriation of deputationists to their parent departments, framing of service rules and regulation, up-gradations of the scales, and provision of other perk and privileges to the BISP original employees.

Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishter and Secretary BISP launched negotiation with the protestors but failed to resolve the issue. The protestors were of the view that during last so many years the original employees are not getting their due rights.

While talking to The Nation General Secretary BISPEWA said that the protest will continue till the return of deputationists to their parent departments, announcement of service rules and regulation for the and threatened to hold a protest demonstration at D-Chowk on December 31.

He said that because of its lucrative salary package, around 350 deputationists have been posted in the BISP who are taking double salaries while the BISP original employees are getting far less salaries.

The UDC salary of the BISP employ is Rs75,000 while a UDC on deputation is getting Rs160,000, he said.

He said that a DG came on deputation to BISP and he also brought twenty of his friends to the Programme. He said that throughout the country there are 350 officials are on deputation while in its headquarters 40 to 45 officials are on deputation, which include 6 Director General, Directors and other staff, Fida Abbas said.

During past 10 years BISP management has failed to make service regulation for the BISP employees of the BISP are from other departments

On the name of poor, the high-up deputationists of the BISP are enjoying heavy perks and privileges while the indigenous employees suffer. He said that the black sheep in deputationists are the biggest hurdles in the resolution of the native employees problems, he added.