NOORPUR THAL - PTI (Youth Wing) tehsil vice president Malik Asghar Wadhal said that people’s confidence in PTI chairman Imran Khan had made him Prime Minister of Pakistan to bring about change in the country.

Talking to media, he said that people from every nook and cranny of the country had honoured the PTI with their votes just for change in the country. Malik Asghar said that the people had rejected all political parties and crowned the PTI with a huge mandate to rule to materialise the dream of change. He also lauded the efforts of PTI MNA Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana for betterment of the people of the Thal.