KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission has asked all health institutions and medical practitioners to immediately register themselves under the Sindh Health Care Commission Act 2013, warning that in case of non-registration, strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules and regulations mentioned in the Act.

Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Minhaj A Qidwai said in a statement that the commission has started the process of registration of authentically trained medical practitioners and health institutions. The CEO mentioned that there is no registration fee.

He said that as per section 14(1) of Sindh Health Care Commission, Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) (a hospital diagnostic centre, medical clinic, nursing home, maternity home, dental clinic, homeopathic clinic, Tibb clinic, acupuncture, physiotherapy clinic, pharmacy or any other system of the treatment) shall not be used except in accordance with the terms and conditions of a license issued under Sindh Health Care Commission Act, 2013.

He said that a mobile app has been designed which will help in distinguishing between authentically qualified medical practitioner and a quack. He appealed to the people to help the commission in its cause to proscribe the quacks. The CEO asked the people to not to risk their lives by visiting quacks for their medical checkups.