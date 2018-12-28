Share:

KARACHI - Police arrested around 25suspects during raids in different parts of the city on Thursday.

Also, Defence police arrested a drug addict couple over involvement in various theft cases. SP Clifton Sohai Aziz said at a press conference the arrest was made during an intelligence-based raid on a building located in Defence Phase-II neighbourhood. She said the couple is addict of ice drug and involved in various cases of stealing. She said the suspects identified as Saeeda Salma alias Mehak Mehar and her husband Shoaib. Police also recovered car sound systems, car batteries and car registration number plate from their possession. SP Sohai said the couple was stealing car accessories to collect money for drugs. She said the suspect woman had worked as an anchor in various news channels and her husband also had served in a news channel. Later, they left their jobs and started stealing cars and accessories to get money for drugs. SP Sohai Aziz said the couple also sold their house for drugs and now they live on the road.

Separately, Civil Line police during a raid arrested three suspects Salman, Mukhtar Ahmed and Asif. Police said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime and weapons and a motorbike were recovered from their possession.

Korangi police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler Shahid and recovered 20 bottles of liquor from him. Saudabad police during a raid arrested a street criminal namely Umar Ahmed and recovered a pistol from his possession. Shah Faisal police in a statement claimed that two suspects were arrested during snap checking and 24 bottles of liquor were recovered from them. Police said the suspects were identified as Sultan and Bilal. Zaman Town police arrested a suspect, identified as Afzal. Police said that weapons and narcotics were recovered from his possession.

Boat Basin police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Mazhar Hussain and recovered a pistol from his possession. Pakistan Bazaar police arrested two suspect involved in various cases of drug peddling and street crime. Police said that the suspects were identified as Anwar and Shaukat and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Gulberg police arrested a suspect namely Adnan Sheikh and recovered a pistol and motorbike from him. Darakshan police conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested 11 gamblers, including Rizwan, Imran, Tahir, Ameer Khan, Hafeez, Jahangir, Jamshed, Altaf, Asghar and Shah Jahan. Police said that accessories of gambling and cash were recovered from possession of them. In a separate raid, Darakshan police arrested two suspects, including Abid and Yaseen. Police said the suspects were involved in cases of street crime and weapons and motorbikes were also recovered from them.