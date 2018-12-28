Share:

HAFIZABAD - The local administration continued its operation against encroachments by demolishing only sunshades and roadside setups in front of shops, banks and hospitals.

These encroachments created manifold problems for the patients and pedestrians as all the roads, particularly Jalalpur Road and Post Office Road were littered with debris.

In some localities, the open drains were filled in by the debris and the stagnant water overflowed, and one has to wade through inches of filthy water.

Although the administration has not demolished any illegal building, yet it has demarcated scores of shops and warned the shopkeepers to demolish the encroached portion in front of their shops. More than 30 shopkeepers on Jalalpur Road (from Fawara Chowk to Old City police station) have been directed to demolish five feet portion in front of their shops; otherwise, they would be demolished with heavy machinery. The shopkeepers said that their shops were built according to building lines even before pre-partition period and the order to demolish five feet portion was unjustified. However, feeling colossal loss in case of demolition of their shops by heavy machinery, they have started demolishing the so-called encroached portion in front of their shops. Due to the demolition of so-called encroached portion of more than thirty shops on Jalalpur Road from Fawara Chowk to Old City police station, the road is littered with debris and most of the debris fell in the open drains, which overflowed and has become impassable. There is traffic jam throughout the day and the administration should ensure one-way traffic on this road to facilitate the motorists particularly pedestrians.

Although the district administration has issued strict warning to the concerned authorities to remove the debris from the roads and drains but the concerned officials have lent deaf ears to the warning creating problems to the citizens. The district administration has already issued directive to the traffic police to stop parking of rickshaws at busiest roads and intersections as well as to lift the filth and garbage but no tangible results have so far been achieved. The district administration should take prompt steps to provide better hygienic conditions in the city.