ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s pride son Muhammad Adnan Aslam won bronze medal in 80+ masters category in the 6th Asian Goju Ryu Karate Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia last month.

Talking to The Nation, Adnan said: “I entered the ring after a gap of 16 years, as I changed the field due to lack of opportunities and above all earn bread and butter for my family. We are highly unfortunate that neither government nor private sector bothered to sponsor other sports than cricket and we have to use our own resources to achieve our aims and ambitions.”

He said he had won lot of national championships and also Punjab championships. “Last time, I fought in 2002 in Lahore and won gold medal, while I had won national kickboxing championship in 2001 for gold medal. I could have easily won international medals, if I was given support by government or private sector, as I left fighting in 2002 when I was only 25. Now I am 41 and even then, after such a long gap, I managed to win international medal for the country.”

He said from 1993 to 2002, he continuously took part in different national events and won gold, silver and bronze medals. “I also attended PKF coaches accreditation course and got license where I went on self-finance basis and trained for one month. I also took part in Jakarta event where 18 countries of Asia participated and I lost in the semifinals against UAE player to win bronze medal. I also done Asian refereeing and judging course and earned the highest marks in written examination and conducted matches as judge and referee in the 6th Asian Goju Ryu Karate Championship and got certificates as referee and judge.”

He said on the basis of his excellent performance, Pakistan Goju Ryo Karate Federation had selected him for the World Goju Ryo Karate Championship to be held in September 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “Pakistan Goju Ryo Karate Federation President Syed Sakhawat Ali has motivated me to start my career again. I will fight and also appear in world refereeing and judging course.

“I need funds as it is an honour not only for me but also for the country. I request Prime Minister Imran Khan and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to allocate special funds for Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) so that they may carry on their good work under chairman M Jahangir,” he added.

He lamented that due to lack of funds, majority of players couldn’t take part in international events. “If government pays heed towards providing proper funds, I can assure we are more than capable of winning international medals for Pakistan.”

Adnan said his professional career as a player is almost over, but he can help future generation win laurels for the country. “I am a trained coach and want to contribute towards promoting this wonderful sports. As a coach, I can find fresh blood and train them to become national and international champions, which is difficult but not impossible. If government extends support and helps me in starting an academy in Rawalpindi or Islamabad, I will be keen to work and produce new champions for Pakistan,” Adnan concluded.