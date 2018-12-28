Share:

After 11 years of serving as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in 2012, has become an influential advocate on refugee and displacement matters.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC’s Today programme, Angelina Jolie hinted that she may consider going into politics in the future.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I will go where I am needed. I don’t know if I am fit for politics but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good,” she said.

Speaking of her work in the United Nations, she said that she can “get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies”.

Jolie added that “for now”, she would stay quiet.

When the host suggested that she could be on the list of some 30-40 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination, she didn’t say “no”, thanking him.

Jolie’s potential bid, however, didn’t cause much excitement on social media, with many saying that they were sick and tired of celebrities-turned-politicians.

This is not the first time that the Hollywood actress has publicly said that she might be considering pursuing a new career path.