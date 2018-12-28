Share:

JHELUM - Pakistan Army crowned the Inter-Services Firing Competition champions in the 38th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet, the national level shooting competition which concluded here at Army Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Thursday.

A total of 28 teams from three services, Civil Armed Forces, police and civilians participated in the event, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. Special feature of the meet was participation by war-wounded officers and soldiers, who had overcome various levels of combat disabilities. Pakistan Army scored maximum points to become champions in the event.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Sher Afghun distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up in each category of shooting. ‘Master at Arms Trophy’ was awarded to Sepoy Muhammad Jahanzeb of Multan Corps, ‘‘President’s Cup National Challenge Match Trophy’ was awarded to Lt Col (R) Idrees Rasheed, ‘Prime Minister Skills at Arms big bore National Challenge Match’ was won by Pak Navy.

The COAS Riffle and Pistol match trophy was won by Pakistan Army. Chief of Air Staff pistol match was won by Pakistan Army. ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ Gp-2 was awarded to Naik Saeed of Mangla Corps.