ISLAMABAD - The oil paintings on canvas by artist Abid Khan are on display at gallery6 depicting the beauty of nature through art and covering a growing, and often ignored, issue of climate change. The paintings were displayed at the exhibition titled ‘Art for Climate Change’, and the event was organized by gallery6 in collaboration with Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, PNCA, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Snow Foundation and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), where Abid Khan among other 16 painters, photographers and filmmakers were invited to Naran in August.

The paintings, titled, ‘Batta Kundi - Preserve the magnificence’ and ‘Lake Saiful Muluk - Save it from destruction’, draw the attention by all possible means to the impending threats of frequent and severe natural disasters, food and water shortages, agricultural and economic collapse and so on. Born in Lahore in 1966, Abid Khan holds a Masters Degree in English Literature from the University of Punjab. He is a self-taught artist and has been painting since the last 23 years. He has held 9 solo exhibitions and participated in 15 group shows in Pakistan, Dubai, Oman and Singapore. He was also a participant in the Climate Change art residency in 2016.

In the artist statement, Abid said, “It gives me immense pleasure to capture the romance of Mother Nature?

I hope that it reflects in my paintings and brings joy and happiness to its audience. I wish that the beautiful landscape of our country is not destroyed by our actions and by ravages of climate change”, he desired.