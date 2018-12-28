Share:

Islamabad - Neurosurgery Department of Ayub Teaching Hospital on Thursday conducted first successful spinal operation in the hospital.

A 4-member team of neurosurgeons conducted the successful operation which lasted for 8 hours.

Details said that Shakeela Bibi, a 17-year old girl from Afghanistan, was operated for scoliosis by the ATH neurosurgeons Dr Abdul Aziz Khan and Dr Ehtisham Afridi assisted by Dr Khalid Zadran, Dr Sajjad and other team members including anaesthesia and OT technicians.

The neurosurgery department of the ATH became the first neurosurgical department in any government hospital of KP to conduct such surgery, said Dr Abdul Aziz.

Living with her deformity, called scoliosis in medical terminology, for the past 17 years, Shakeela faced an acute backache.

Dr Abdul Aziz, associate professor of neurosurgery, said that scoliosis is a medical condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve. The curve is usually S or C shaped. In some, the degree of curve is stable, while in others, it increases over time. This disease affects girls more severely than boys. Dr Ehtisham, assistant professor of neurosurgery, said after the surgery that the patient came to the ATH Neurosurgery OPD with cosmetic deformity of back and severe backache.

We put 18 screws of titanium in the bone around her spine during the 8 hours long surgery to correct the curvature using two rods of 1 foot each, he said. The patient is completely stable and will be able to walk in one to two weeks. This surgery is very expensive outside, but here in our hospital, it is free of cost, he added.

Neurosurgery Department of ATH is considered as one of the best neurosurgery department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the only one for the whole north Pakistan’s patients.

Eight neurosurgeons and around 10-15 trainee medical officers are providing accident and emergency services, OPD, wards and surgery facilities, free of cost to the patients. During the last 11 months, around 1,000 surgeries of brain and spine have been performed, and few very complicated surgeries as well.

Besides this, 3,500 patients have been admitted to the department and thousands of patients have been provided with OPD services.