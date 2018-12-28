Share:

CANBERRA - The Australian government has condemned Japan's decision to resume whaling for commercial purposes.

Japan on Wednesday announced that it had decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission (IWC), meaning the country will no longer be subjected to IWC regulations. The withdrawal will take effect on June 30, clearing the way for Japan to restart commercial whaling from July 2019.

Responding to the announcement, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said that Australia was "extremely disappointed" with the decision. "Their decision to withdraw is regrettable and Australia urges Japan to return to the convention and commission as a matter of priority," they said in a statement on Wednesday. "Australia remains resolutely opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called scientific whaling. We will continue to work within the commission to uphold the global moratorium on commercial whaling."

The IWC introduced its ban on commercial whaling in 1982 but Japan has conducted scientific whaling since 1988. Japan in September called for the commission to lift the ban but was denied.