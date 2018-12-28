Share:

LAHORE- Shaukat Basra, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday. According to a handout issued here, the CM welcomed him to the party and said the PTI had achieved a wonderful success in the general election because of its revolutionary manifesto.

Due to the public-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI had become the most popular party in the country, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI had done such a marvellous work in a short span of time which the past rulers were unable to perform even in years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a new direction to the nation and best steps would be taken for public welfare in future because PTI’s agenda aimed at selfless service to the public, he added.

The CM said that claims of development remained limited to specific areas in the past and southern Punjab was badly ignored.

Usman Buzdar said that soon after coming to power, the PTI government had focused on the development of the backward areas and practical steps had been taken for the development of southern Punjab.

He said that southern Punjab secretariat would start working from next fiscal year and added the PTI was fully committed to redress grievances of southern Punjab.

If billions of rupees of loan-money had been spent properly, the state of affairs would have been different totally today, he maintained.

Shaukat Basra said that he had full confidence and trust over the PTI leadership and the party would be further strengthened in future.