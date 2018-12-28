Share:

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the work on new big dams will soon be initiated to improve the water storage capacity in the country.

He said this while talking to media outside Supreme Court's Lahore Registry here on Friday, he said it is a matter of great satisfaction that a favourable atmosphere has been generated to execute the dams' project as all the national institutions are closely cooperating for the purpose.

The minister regretted that the matter was lingering for over the last 50 years creating water scarcity in the country.

He also criticised the previous governments for not taking this matter seriously and said, "previous governments are solely responsible for the water shortage we are facing today."