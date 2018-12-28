Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A famous Punjabi poet, also a cobbler, died of heart attack at 83 here on Thursday.

He was buried in his village Chak 382 JB. Late Noor Alam Hushiarpuri had been a cobbler for the last 50 years. His makeshift shop was located outside TMA complex.

The first book of his Punjabi Na’atia poetry “Rehmat Di Barsat” was published recently by local poets. They collected money for the publication of his book by raising funds as the poor late poet had no money to get his book published.

He was 83 years old and was semi literate, but he was praised when he sang his poetry in poetic symposiums. A bureaucrat, Nasim Sadiq, who was the PSO of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, had also liked his poetry and promised him, when he was Toba assistant commissioner, to allot him a shop. But he was transferred.

Noor Alam, however, never demanded from any of the officers to allot him a place for the construction of his shop and spent 50 years of his life working under a tree.

Armed men kidnap

married woman

Armed persons, unidentified so far, kidnapped a married woman at gunpoint when she was near her house in village Mianwali Bangla-Satrah, Daska tehsil on Thursday. The woman was identified as Haleema Bibi. Satrah police have registered a case.