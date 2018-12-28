Dense and shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during the morning and night hours, the Met Office reported on Friday.
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu at -14°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis -08°C, Kalam, Gilgit, Quetta, Kalat, Hunza -07°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Dir -05°C, Malamjabba, Muree -04°C, Dalbandin, Lower Dir,