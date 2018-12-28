Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a bilateral economic project and has no military dimensions.

He said this during his interaction with media in Islamabad today while commenting on a report published in a section of US media alleging that the CPEC was not only about economy and trade but had military dimensions as well.

The spokesperson said the CPEC has helped Pakistan improve its economy, particularly energy and infrastructure sectors.