ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have decided to initiate proceedings against the officers with below par performance. IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review performance of the rural zone. It was attended by SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP Rural Muhammad Umar Khan, DSPs and all SHOs. The meeting reviewed the progress of the cases during the month of December2018 and overall crime came into discussion. Besides that, the progress of cases against land grabbers and narcotics was reviewed. The IGP took serious notice of the increase in crime during the tenure of previous SHOs / SDPOS and directed the concerned high ups to initiate immediate departmental action against the delinquent police officials who failed to perform their duties diligently. The IGP also directed SSP Operations for increased patrolling/visibility in Islamabad. He was also directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan regarding process of warrants, summons and to improve quality of investigation. The IGP issued explicit directions not to leave any stone unturned in eradication of drugs, liquor and exclusively crackdown against gambling dens.

The IGP reiterated resolve of ICT Police to go all out against the land grabbers without any fear or favour. The IGP directed SSP Operations to start visiting police stations and formally and informally conduct inspections.