ISLAMABAD : In order to provide immediate relief and resolve issues of the electricity consumers, Power Division has directed all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to hold open hearing (Khuli Katchehris) at all circle level by the concerned Superintending Engineer (SE) on every Saturday. The Power Division further directed PEPCO to issue comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for holding of Kkhuli Kacheris on every Saturday so that maximum number of consumers get on-spot relief. Power Division has also directed the DISCOs to ensure presence of concerned revenue, operation and MNT staff so that consumer’s relevant issues do not get delayed. In the Khuli Katcheris, complaints against DISCOs staff would also be resolved. They are further directed to share details of these Khuli Katchehris with Power Division on regular basis for monitoring. Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power, Irfan Ali will also pay surprise visits to various areas in the country to gather first-hand knowledge of the situation in this regard.