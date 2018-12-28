Share:

Rawalpindi - The cold wave has resulted in an increase in diseases such as diarrhea, Influenza, cough and Pneumonia in the city; several people have been admitted to hospitals and private clinics are reporting a sharp increase in these diseases, which have resulted in an epidemic-like situation for the past one week.

During a survey, it was observed that hospitals and physicians in Rawalpindi and adjoining areas were witnessing increased number of patients, especially children. Doctors have advised people to properly cover their bodies with warm clothes and caps to avoid the chilly air while going out at night or in the evening.

Dr Haseeb U Rehman, a pediatrician at a local private hospital, said the number of children arriving at the local children’s hospital has risen due to the prevailing cold wave, adding that the majority of cases were of frost-related diseases such as diarrhea, Influenza and Pneumonia.

He said that the instability of the weather results in various respiratory disorders and viral infections leading to cold, cough and flu.

Haseeb recommended covering nose and mouth when around sick persons.

Dr said that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness often fall sick during the colder days. “If exposed to cold for long, children may develop fever, sore throat, dry-cough and other signs of flu,” he informed. He said people usually drink less water in the winter so the flu and cough cases increase. The citizens should use green tea and soup to wash out their upper respiratory system, he added.