Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the foreign office and envoys posted abroad to rise to the occasion and promote soft image of Pakistan abroad through proactive economic diplomacy.

He directed this while addressing the concluding session of the two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in Islamabad on Friday. The prime minister said the nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and make coordinated national efforts to convert the current challenges at different fronts into opportunities.

Imran Khan regretted that our elites have ditched the country at international level for their own vested interest. He said past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted rest of the nation as extremist, causing an enormous damage to the national image.

Highlighting importance of expatriates, the Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilized.

He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.

Imran Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.

He said Pakistan is a fertile territory for investment making it the most attractive place for business.

The prime minister said the government believes in providing cordial atmosphere for ease of doing business.

He said wealth creation is necessary for job opportunities and prosperity and the government will stand by the business people to enhance their profitability.