Share:

SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested six human traffickers and 10 deportees here.

According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, the accused human traffickers had been involved in sending innocent people abroad especially to Greece, Turkey and other European countries through illegal means after getting big amounts from them.

They showed innocent youths golden dreams of their future in abroad. The accused were identified as Mushtaq and Samiullah (from Sialkot district), Imtiaz Ahmed and Tariq Mehmood (from Narowal district), and Jabbar Khan and Naroz Khan.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested as many as 10 Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here. Senior FIA officials told the media that some local human traffickers and their agents had illegally sent them Turkey after getting big amounts from them.

The FIA has put the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation against them was underway.

ADMIN TO LAUNCH TOLL-FREE HELPLINE SERVICE

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that the district administration would soon launch a toll free helpline service in Sialkot for the public facilitation. He told the newsmen that this mobile phone app would be called "Salaam Sialkot", on which the people would be able to submit their online complaints regarding the cleanliness services in and around the Sialkot City.

The DC added that the district administration was also making the official website of Sialkot, following the international level industrial significance of Sialkot as well.

The DC also directed the officials concerned of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to improve the cleanliness situation in Sialkot besides ensuring the early removal of the trash heaps from all the parts of Sialkot City here.

SWINDLERS BOOKED - Police have registered a fraud case against three accused - Umer, Arman and Sheikh Arif - for swindling local businessman Shaban out of Rs18 million in Rangpura, Sialkot. Police have started investigation.