LAHORE - Golden Star Cricket Club beat Qaddafi Club by two wickets in thrilling encounter in the East Zone T20 Championship to move into the second round of the tournament. All-round display of Abarar Ahmad of Golden Star Club was highlight of the match played at Kingston College ground. Qaddafi Club, batting first, scored 135/6 in 18 overs. Naeem Zahid slammed 42 runs while Shahzaib contributed 32 and Aftab 28. Abrar Ahmad bagged 2/8 and Sohail Amanat 2/13. In reply, Golden Star achieved the target for the loss of eight wickets in 17.2 overs. Abrar Ahmad hammered 49, Imran Ali 23 and Rehman Ali 15. Kashan clinched 4 wickets for 23 and M Subha 2 for 24. Abrar Ahmad of Golden Star Cricket Club was declared man of the match. Farhan Ashraf and Jameel Shah supervised the match as field umpires.–Staff Reporter