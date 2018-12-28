Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the government was paying special attention to higher education for imparting advanced knowledge and technology to the students for enabling them to cope with future challenges.

He was addressing at the convocation of University of Faisalabad (UoF) on Thursday. During the convocation, Punjab governor distributed degrees and medals to 1,371 students of the UoF and University of Medical and Dental College. 29 gold medals, 54 silver medals and 32 browns medals were awarded to the outstanding students having distinguished positions in different classes.

Punjab governor congratulated the recipients of the degrees and said that the future of the Pakistan was in the hands of the younger generation and the passing out students should work with full zeal and dedication in their practical life for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that the government had taken innovative and revolutionary steps for promoting the advanced research and technology in universities. He informed that three targets had been assigned to the universities under which the arrangements would be made to provide clean drinking water, converting the power system into solar energy and preservation of rain water. The governor advised the students to give great respect to their parents and teachers and play a vibrant role for serving the country and the masses. He appreciated the services of the UoF management for providing state-of-the-art academic and research facilities to the students.

In the welcoming address, Chairman Board of Governors Haider Ameen thanked Punjab governor for participating in the convocation as chief guest. He said that utmost efforts had been mobilised to take the university’s standards higher and higher for the progress of the education and knowledge. He said that the state-of-the-art facilities were being provided in learning, teaching and facilities for imparting the students with quality education. Former Chairman Mian Muhammad Hanif also spoke on the occasion and paid thanks to the participants. VC University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, MPA Khayal Kastro, Chairman FDA Dr. Asad Muazam, Film Star Reema Khan, renowned singer Waris Baig and others were also present in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated a water filtration plant at Police Lines and SOS village established with financial cooperation of Sarwar Foundation. He also inaugurated a computer lab and vocational centre at SOS village and met with inmates children. He said that a mission had been initiated to provide clean drinking water to all segments of society on a self-help basis and water filtration plants were being installed all over the Pakistan with the help of philanthropists. Later, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar went to Satyana Bangla and inaugurated Govt. College for Women. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, MPAs Adil Parvez Gujjar, Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Shakeel Shahid, Khayal Kastro and other elite of the areas were also present on the occasion. Director Colleges Dr. Muhammad Alam briefed the Governor about the details of college. Addressing the ceremony, Punjab governor said that the present government had focused its attention on providing ample facilities of the education especially for the girls. He assured for his cooperation for resolving the public issues of the areas.