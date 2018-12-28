Share:

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Friday has said the government has unearthed about billions of dollars hidden by Pakistanis in different accounts in 26 countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many people involved in money laundering or funds transfer through illegal means have been arrested.

Shahzad Akbar said those involved in illegal money transactions or money transfer would face accountability according to country’s law. He said action would be taken against these elements after finding concrete evidence of money laundering.