HYDERABAD - Pakistan has great potential of producing halal foods and other products by promoting halal industry as it would not only open new vistas for exporters but it could also help in earning enormous foreign exchange for strengthening national economy. At present, the share of Pakistan in halal market is only one percent but by promoting halal industry, the country’s exporters could compete well and clinch maximum share in the market.

These views were expressed by Mufti Raees Ahmed, Member Shariah Advisory Committee of Halal Research Council while addressing the participants of the workshop organised by the council for the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday. The workshop was the part of the road show of Halal Research Council to motivate the exporters of Pakistan to pool their due share in international halal market.

Mufti Raees Ahmed, while discussing at length the use of halal and haram products, said the products of glycerine, gelatine and food colours were being imported from other countries of the world, however the same can be produced in Pakistan which can help to save valuable foreign exchange for the betterment of the country. The industrialists and manufacturers of the country can produce halal foods and other products by acquiring halal certification, which, he said not only help in bringing foreign exchange, but the country could also gain due place in the international halal market.

The Marketing Manager Halal Research Council Khalid Hameed, while addressing the participants, said that Non-Muslim countries possessed 90 percent share of international halal market while ten leading exporters of halal foods and products are Non-Muslims.

He said it is high time that business community of Pakistan could make investment in halal foods and other products and help the country in strengthening the economy besides expanding their businesses in the world.

He said obtaining halal certification was necessary for business community to approach the international market therefore, the industrialists and manufacturers should first acquire halal certification for their products such as medicines and supplements, cosmetics and personal care products, dress/clothing items especially leather base items.

President HCCI Muhammad Saleem Shaikh in his welcome address said the Pakistan has capability to become halal hub in comparison with any other country, adding that a huge quantity of halal foods, meat, cosmetics, gelatine and bones can be exported from Pakistan through which we can increase our exports hence can cover the trade deficit.