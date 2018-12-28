Share:

ISLAMABAD : Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, has partnered with Sehat Kahani, an enterprise working across market segments to create quality healthcare and increase its efficiency. Under this partnership, JazzCash, the country’s fastest growing mobile financial services provider, is to be integrated into the Sehat Kahani App where users will be able to pay for various Sehat Kahani Services – including consultancy with a Sehat Kahani Doctor – through JazzCash.

In this day and age, Pakistan is still in dire need of proper health services as many people still cannot get access to proper care at hospitals, especially in marginalized societies. Sehat Kahani provides low income, middle, as well as high-income population with various E-Health solutions utilizing technology. For low-income communities, they create telemedicine E-Hubs that connect users to qualified, online doctors with nurses acting as intermediaries in various communities and for the middle and upper-income markets, they have a mobile and web-based telemedicine solution providing access to corporate consumers.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz said, “At Jazz, we are always trying to revolutionize our products and provide better services to the people of Pakistan. We’re excited to partner up with Sehat Kahani as it gives us a chance to provide our customers with better healthcare through a touch of a button. This partnership is a step towards a better, healthier Pakistan where each person, no matter what background he or she is from, can get access to health education and consultations from doctors, anywhere.”

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram & Dr Iffat Zafar Aga, CEO and COO respectively, at Sehat Kahani said, “Smart Nations invest in women’s empowerment, financial inclusion and right to healthcare. Jazz and Sehat Kahani are stepping into a digital collaboration to revolutionize healthcare by providing telehealth services to all Jazz customers with a vision to create a healthier Pakistan using technology and innovation”.

Jazz is also providing subsidized data rates to Sehat Kahani at their 22 E-Hubs all across Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These E-Hubs provide, as well as promote health-related issues and have impacted nearly 900,000 lives through its online consultations and services. The Sehat Kahani Mobile App provides its subscribers with tele-doctor consultations via SMS and other digital means.