LAHORE - Introducing The House of Kamiar Rokni’s unstitched Wedding collection for Anaya by Kiran Chaudhary - luxurious, extravagant, opulent and unapologetically eastern in sensibility, the 7-piece capsule collection is titled ‘Riyasat’ - an ode to the very heritage of The House of Kamiar Rokni , who hails from the former Riyasat territory of Bahawalpur.

With this exclusive unstitched three-piece outfit collection, creative director of his eponymous label, Kamiar Rokni , introduces his much-coveted signature style at accessible price points in collaboration with fast fashion retail powerhouse Anaya. Riyasat is uncompromisingly classic in its aesthetic; encapsulating design that both sets trends and channels timeless style, offering a wardrobe of beautiful wedding and festive wear staples.

The collection is based on rich velvets, woven jacquards, chiffons and silk trims with detailed sequined embroideries, introducing multiple textiles within one outfit.

The traditional versatility of Kamiar Rokni , amalgamated with the high quality and affordability has come to be known for is bound to make this collection a perfect standout accent for both day time and evening festive looks.