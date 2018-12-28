Share:

SEOUL:- A Korean Air Line Co. passenger jet that took off from a regional airport here had to turn back due to an engine problem, the airline said Thursday. The CS300 plane bound for Nagoya, Japan, took off from Gimhae International Airport at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday but returned one hour later as problems were discovered with one of its engines 25 minutes into the flight, South Korea’s No. 1 full-service carrier said. Korean Air added the single-aisle CS300 jet, also known as the A220, to its fleet starting last year, becoming the first Asian passenger carrier to adopt the fuel-efficient model into commercial service.

The airline now operates nine CS300 planes manufactured by Canadian aircraft company Bombardier.