LAHORE - A 24-year-old man was crushed to death by a rashly-driven car in Nishtar Colony police precincts on Thursday, police said.

Resident of Gajju Matta, Ijaz Hassan riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy car bumped into his two-wheeler on Ferozpur Road near Youhanabad. As a result, he died on the spot. The car driver fled instantly.

The police later reached the spot and handed over the body to the family. Further investigation was underway.