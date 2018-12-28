Share:

KHYBER - Renowned spiritual leader of Landi Kotal and father of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pir Abdul Aziz alias Sheikh Gul passed away at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad on Tuesday night after protracted illness. He was 84.

According to his family sources, Sheikh Gul was admitted to PIMS hospital and he breathed his last on Wednesday night. His body was brought to his village, Piro Khel, Landi Kotal where his funeral prayer was offered at Hamza Baba Sports Complex ground on Wednesday at 3 pm.

Thousands of his devotees including ulema, scholars, political leaders and people from different walks of life participated in the funeral prayer.

Later, he was buried in his ancestral graveyard. Strict security measures had been taken on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Pir Abdul Aziz was born in 1934 in the house of Haji Gul, and held the fauteuil after death of his father in 1971, and ever since remained involved in spreading the teachings of Islam.

Earlier, turban fastening ceremony was held after his elder son, Pir Abdul Malik was announced as his successor.