Famous actress and model Humaima Malick on Friday has said that her character in 'The legend of Maula Jutt ' portrays what she really is.

She said this while talking to media that she is playing one of the strongest characters in her upcoming film and she is playing the role of a woman who is as tough as her in real life.

'I am not afraid of any challenge in life,' she added.

Lauding the efforts of the team of the film, she said that all of the credit goes to my stylists and makeup team. She said that Ammara Hikmat has worked really hard to put together a dream team for my role.

She also praised Zara Shahjahan for designing such exquisite costumes that complemented her look with a royal twist.