Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member investigation team of National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi region Thursday grilled Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Secretary to disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in District Jail Lahore, reliable sources informed The Nation. The former secretary to PM was grilled by the NAB investigators in a case of importing 34 bulletproof vehicles.

Interestingly, after disqualification, former PM Sharif did not return two BMW bulletproof cars till the completion of PML-N government’s tenure, sources claimed.

They said that investigation team had requested the Accountability Court Lahore to allow it to interrogate the close aide of former PM Sharif in import of bulletproof vehicles case. The court accepted the NAB request and allowed it to visit the camp Jail.

Fawad Hassan Fawad has been arrested a few months back in Aashyana Housing scam and is still facing the Bureau’s investigation in that case.

Sources claimed that the NAB has sped up investigation against Fawad and other officials of Foreign office in this case. They said that Fawad had sent a summary to Secretary Foreign Affairs to import 34 bulletproof BMW cars from Germany before SAARC summit 2016. They mentioned that these cars were imported to Pakistan and not a single penny was paid as customs duty on these vehicles. They said that the then Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz Chaudhary obeyed the orders of PM office and allegedly approved the summary.

Sources said that 20 out of 34 BMWs were allegedly made part of protocol of Sharif family and even they did not give for picking and drop of diplomats during SAARC conference.

Senior officials of Jail and NAB confirmed that the Bureau team visited jail and investigated Fawad Hassan Fawad and recorded his statement. A senior official of NAB said that Fawad had accepted that he had ordered the Foregoing Affairs Division to send bulletproof BMW cars to PM office on the direction of former Premier Nawaz Sharif. He said that NAB can arrest the officials of Foreign Affairs Division in this case in the coming days.

NAB TO NAB 34 MUDARBA, MUSHARKA SCAMS ACCUSED

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday expressed his firm resolve to apprehend 34 culprits involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams besides repatriating the absconders involved in the same scam with the help of Interpol.

Addressing a Khuli Ketchery at NAB headquarters regarding complaints against

Mudarba and Musharka and Housing societies, he said bringing back the looted amount and eradication of corruption was priority of anti-graft watchdog.

NAB has already deposited a record sum of Rs297 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements. The chairman patiently listened to the people’s complaints in the Khuli Ketchery. He said the ongoing NAB’s investigations against fake housing and cooperative societies would be taken to logical conclusion. NAB has filed Mudarba a reference against Mufti Ehsan in accountability court, Islamabad. Due to excellent prosecution of NAB, the

accountability court had sentenced Mufti Ehsan 10 years imprisonment besides imposing Rs 9 billion fine.

Justice Javed immediately after assuming the coveted post last year announced while addressing to officers to listen public complaints on last Thursday of every month. Since then, he individually listened public complaints of the oppressed who came from across the country to lodge their complaints. Chairman also used to issue orders to provide solace to the complainants.

The regional bureaus of NAB also listens public complaints in their respective areas of operation on last Thursday of every month. This gesture has increased people’s confidence over NAB, besides lauding efforts of chairman for eradication of corruption.

Chairman directed NAB officials to computerize public complaints record besides informing them about latest status of their complaint. He directed officials to deal the complainants by respecting their self respect.