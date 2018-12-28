Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said the ‘new opening’ in Afghanistan was an opportunity to resolve the longstanding issue.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said all concerned countries were positive about the ‘new opening’ in Afghanistan.

The world, he said, “agrees on Pakistan’s important role as facilitator. This has provided a significant opportunity to also strengthen our bilateral relations with all the neighbours especially for promotion of trade, economic and people to people linkages.”

Faisal said Pakistan’s shuttle diplomacy also provided an opportunity to listen to views of the leadership in the regional countries for promoting a joint regional approach in Afghanistan and explore realistic possibilities of regional integration in economic terms.

The spokesperson said the purpose of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s whirlwind visit was two-fold “including strengthening of regional consensus on Afghanistan that is the key for medium to long-term stability of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to exploring possibilities of win-win framework for regional connectivity and economic development to help achieve the ultimate objective of economic growth and prosperity in the region.”

Faisal said India had no role to play in Afghanistan. The visit, he said, was essentially part of government’s policy to strengthen relations with all neighbours and regional countries.

“That was the main thinking behind the Foreign Minister’s visit to four regional countries. As part of the same effort Foreign Minister will soon visit Qatar. Pakistan’s longstanding position to give peace and reconciliation a real chance in Afghanistan has become the basis of an international consensus,” he added.

Faisal said the recent developments in Afghanistan - Moscow Format Consultations, Geneva Conference on Afghanistan and the Abu Dhabi meeting - have all led to this widely acknowledged agreement.

Pakistan also protested against the harassment of the Pakistani diplomats in India. Dr Faisal said Pakistan stands for upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and had always endeavoured to facilitate the working of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, “within the diplomatic norms, international law and practice. It remains our position that the smooth and unhindered functioning of diplomatic missions is essential.”

Dr Faisal strongly condemned the unabated Indian forces brutalities in Occupied Kashmir where some 500 civilians have been killed over this year. He urged the international community, particularly the champions of human rights to urge India to immediately halt its atrocities in the held valley.

The spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir issue was at top of Pakistan’s list of priorities and we will continue to expose the true Indian face in occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

To a question, the spokesperson said there were 341 Pakistani prisoners in the Indian jails including 154 civil prisoners and 187 fishermen. “Our mission is in contact with all relevant Indian authorities for repatriation of these prisoners. Our High Commission in New Delhi also engages with the Indian media to highlight the plight of Pakistani prisoners. A law firm has also been hired to assist and facilitate their repatriation,” he added.

About reports that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor also had military dimensions, the spokesperson said CPEC was an economic project between Pakistan and China.

“CPEC has helped Pakistan in improving its economy, especially energy and infrastructure, have improved under CPEC. It is a bilateral economic project, which is not against any country,” he added.

To a question, Dr Faisal said it had been a very interesting and active 4-5 months of diplomacy. “Foreign policy is a blend of different colours with associated highs and lows. Definitely, Kartarpur Corridor is a big high for us and so are our efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Again, the visits of Prime Minister to China, Saudi Arabia and UAE are another big high for us. We have not been able to achieve success with India, but we have made efforts to which they were not forthcoming,” he elaborated.

On Pak-Russia ties, he said there was a positive relationship between the two countries. “Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev in Shanghai recently. Now the Foreign Minister has also visited Moscow. These are incremental steps being taken to build this relationship further. All the steps and gestures are positive and in the right direction,” he maintained.

Faisal said India was not showing any positive response to the dialogue offers by Pakistan. “We have given them the same message every year and this year too, we have the same message (for talks),” he remarked.

On the reported death of Karachi consulate attack mastermind in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said the news was not yet verified.