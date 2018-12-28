Share:

Public Accounts Committee on Friday summoned the details of cases sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the past.

The first meeting of PAC was held in Islamabad with Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in chair .

“We will try to work as per law through teamwork. PAC is not a forum to broadcast news on media. NAB should provide details of the cases to the committee until Tuesday,” said Sharif.

“Cases related to New Islamabad Airport are yet to be with NAB,” said Sherry Rehman following which Sharif asked for an explanation from the accountability watchdog.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar questioned whether NAB and FIA will present the record of cases. “They are quite active nowadays,” replied Sharif.

Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak said that PAC should not give the impression of pressurizing any organization. “It will never happen,” answered Shehbaz .

He further said that it was decided that he will not chair the meeting in which objections will be raised over the audit during PML-N era. “I will implement over this decided formula,” opposition leader assured.

Subcommittees will be formed for the audit papers of PML-N tenure, he added. “PAC has done a commendable job in past. It is an important forum and it should work diligently and without any discrimination,” asserted Shehbaz .

Briefing the meeting, PAC additional secretary told that audit reports of last eight years are pending before the committee.

The next PAC meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday at 2:30pm.