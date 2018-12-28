Share:

KARACHI - The Maritime Study Forum hosted a closing ceremony of 1st Maritime Winter School 2018 at the Maritime Museum here on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Jamil Ahmed Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

The Maritime Winter School 2018 or MWS 18 is an initiative of the Maritime Study Forum in collaboration with the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA). The school maps the researchers in maritime affairs throughout Pakistan. The event spanned over 5 days, from December 23 to 27.

As many as 14 participants from different and diverse backgrounds such as Blue Economy, Maritime Environment, Maritime Security, Maritime Archaeology etc attended the school.

Lead Researcher of MSF, Dr Najam elaborated the conceptual framework, importance and objectives of MWS18 and what were the outcomes of the school. He presented different ideas and opportunities which came forth during the exercise.

Dr Azhar Ahmed, Senior Board Member of MSF, concluded the school with his candid remarks and feedback about the participants. He showed his satisfaction with the overall outcome and told the audience that this exercise will be revised in Summer as well.

Vice Admiral (R) Asaf Humayun enlightened the audience about the importance of maritime domain and how it can change the course of history for Pakistan. He stressed upon the continuous research in the domain of Maritime Affairs.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Capt Jamil Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Maritime Affairs in his key note address told the audience about the effects of "sea blindness" and how Pakistan despite being one of the maritime nation couldn't harness the potential to it's maximum use.

He showed a commitment and resolve to engage research forums such as Maritime Study Forum to give inputs on the matters pertaining to Maritime Affairs which can become part of legislation, policy and rules of business at policy level. He also told that this govt is committed to the idea of Maritime University and Maritime bank.

President MSF Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer thanked the participants, chief guests and other guests that they showed keen interest in a domain which is rather in its infancy stage. He urged upon the need of building connections between policy makers and academics and how Pakistan can make maximum use of minds working in Maritime Domain.

The chief guest presented the participants and panellists with certificates and shields.