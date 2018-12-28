Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a prisoner transfer agreement that allows inmates of both countries to serve their sentences in their home countries.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew and Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan signed the “UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement” here in Islamabad. State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar were also present at the signing ceremony.

“The agreement will give prisoners the opportunity to serve their sentence closer to home and allows them to prepare for their reintegration into their home community when they are eventually released from prison,” said a statement issued by the British High Commission.

The agreement was approved in principle during British Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s visit to Pakistan in September. “It restores and updates a previous agreement between the UK and Pakistan, and also includes strengthened assurances to ensure all transferred prisoners serve the appropriate sentence before being released,” the High Commission said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “I am delighted to sign this updated prisoner transfer agreement today, which will allow prisoners to serve their sentence closer to home. This is a testament to the strength of our two countries’ relationship.”

The federal cabinet had given final approval to the agreement in November and the Ministry of Interior completed all formalities to sign it with the UK.

In 2015, then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had suspended all prisoner exchange agreements of Pakistan with other countries after an investigation revealed that some inmates repatriated from Britain to serve their remaining sentences in Pakistan were set free, in connivance with some corrupt officials, without completing their sentences. On a complaint of British authorities, the authorities in Pakistan found involvement of an interior ministry official and some police officers for the release of three convicts. These convicts were sent to Pakistan in 2010 to complete their prison terms ranging from 18 to 25 years for drug trafficking and murder but were released shortly after they landed in Pakistani prison.