LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team put up improved performance in the one-day internationals and T20 matches during the year 2018 which is closing to an end, indicating a significance rise in women cricket in the country.

The overall performance of Pakistan women team does not mean that it has established its place among masters of the game, but surely it is on the way of progress which widely suggests Pak women cricket’s bright future in the game at international level in years to come. In other words, the team is in the way of making and blending into a winning combination.

According to the statistics gathered by the APP here on Thursday, the national team played altogether seven one-day matches, winning three and losing four in 2018. If compared to 2017, its performance is quite good as it played 15 ODIs, winning just three and suffering defeat in as many as 13 ties.

Given the fact that women cricket is being followed by lesser number of women folk in the country, the performance of women team is serving as inspiration for the young girls to take up cricket as a sport, as a passion and most importantly as a profession.

Lahore is playing a pivotal role in overall development of women cricket as most of the talent is being groomed at the historic Kinnaird College which has established its reputation as a nursery to produce ‘finest products’ for national women cricket. Lahore College for Women University and some other women clubs are following the footprints of Kinnaird College which has taken lead in polishing the skills of promising cricket by engaging them in training camps and quality cricket tournaments round the year. “We have a defined role in national women cricket and it is a matter of pride for us that we have produced dozens of players who represented the country at the highest level of the game,” said Kinnaird College Director Sports Ammara Rubab.

She said college administration under the able guidance of Principal Dr Rukhsana David has taken a number of steps for the overall development of the game, keeping an eye on the future of the game in the country.

If one analyzes the performance of Pakistan women team in 2018 in the T20 matches, it shows that the team is fast coming up in the fastest version of the game, winning nine matches, losing similar number of games, out of the total 19 matches, it played. However, the women team performance in T20 games in 2017 was dismal which is evident from its successive defeats in all the four matches it played.