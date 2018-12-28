Share:

LAHORE - PBG/Remounts took edge of seven and half goals to six over Polo D Sufi in the eight-chukker match of the Maj Gen Saeed Uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2018 played here at Fortress Stadium on Thursday.

For PBG/Remounts, which had one and half goal handicap advantage, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana struck two goals and Capt Muhammad Humair Ghazi contributed one. From Polo D Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem scored a quartet while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Sufi Muhammad Amir converted one goal apiece.

Polo D Sufi opened their account through a field goal by Raja Temur to take 1-0 lead but PBG/Remounts bounced back well and banged in a brace to take 2-1 edge. Lt Col Rabnawaz was the scorers for PBG. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides slammed in two goals each. Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali converted one goal each to provide Polo D Sufi 3-2 lead but Capt Humair and Nicolas hammered one goal apiece to give back 4-3 lead to PBG.

The third chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with PBG still enjoying 5-4 lead. Raja Temur hit one goal for Sufi and Nicolas struck one for PBG. In the fourth and last chukker, Nicolas added one more goal in PBG’s tally to enhance their lead to 6-4. Polo D Sufi fought back well and thwarted two back-to-back goals - one each by Raja Temur and Sufi Amir - to square the things at 6-6.

With one and half goal handicap advantage, PBG/Remounts got the lead of seven and half goal to six. Tomorrow (Friday), the remaining four chukkers will be played between Polo D Sufi and PBG/Remounts at 2pm to complete the eight-chukker match while Master Paints will play against Newage/Diamond Paints at 3pm.