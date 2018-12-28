Share:

LAHORE - PIA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ijaz Mazhar has refused to implement court orders to revoke suspension orders.

The PIA Management had suspended its deputy general manager (DGM) Hassan Mehmood Qureshi last month over a petty operational issue but he got stay orders from a civil court and cancellation of suspension orders.

The applicant claimed that suspension orders are in violation of not only government officers services & discipline regulations but also PIA human rights policies and Procedures.

When suspended officer produced court orders in PIA management COO refused to implement the same due to unknown reason. Then Hassan Qureshi filed a contempt petition in the same court and now Court has summoned COO PIA on January 19, 2019 to appear for not implementing the court orders.

The applicant believed that COO Ijaz Mazhar along with his team of chiefs and some general managers are all geared up to fail current CEO and his team from Air Force in order to grab the position of CEO. Federal Minister for aviation Mian Muhammad Soomroo should take notice of such autocratic acts in national carrier by old aviation folks. A spokesman for the PIA refused to comment over the issue saying that the matter is sub judice so it would not be appropriate to comment.