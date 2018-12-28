Share:

As the political tension in the province is escalating, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital.

According to details, matters pertaining to Sindh province came under discussion during the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that earlier today the federal government has placed the names of the Pakistan People’s Party leadership, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the Exit Control List (ECL) over their alleged involvement in the mega money laundering scam.

Shortly after this development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that the party is going to form its government in Sindh province.

While speaking to media, the lawmaker from Sindh said the PTI will not wait for the PPP to complete its five-year term. “We will form government in Sindh. A large number of PPP MPAs are in touch with the PTI,” he claimed.

He alleged the Sindh government was involved in financial irregularities, adding that it’s only duty was to indulge in corrupt practices. “It has been proved that all this happened in its tenure,” he added.