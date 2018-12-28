Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and directed the administration to ensure the availability of medicine for patients. Officials informed The Nation that PM Imran Khan in his visit to the hospital examined a number of departments including emergency, surgical ward, neurosurgery, eye and orthopedics.

Sources said that PM in his visit to the hospital visited general and private wards and also sought the details of the newly constructed and under construction wards of the hospital. Officials said that the hospital administration facilitated the PM in visiting the new surgical ward and department of surgical ICU; however the PM demanded to examine the old wards of the hospital.

Sources also said that the PM refused to use the hospital lift and used the stairs instead. During his visit to PIMS, the PM inquired from the hospital and patients regarding availability of medicines in the hospital. Taking views of the patients admitted in PIMS, the PM directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of medicines in the hospital for the patients. The PM also inquired about the facilities and availability of doctors for the patients in the hospital. He also directed the hospital to provide maximum facilities to the patients admitted in hospital. Along with PM, federal minister for health Aamir Kiyani, special advisor Iftikhar Durani, senator Faisal Javed Khan and Nousherwan Barki accompanied him in his visit.

Sources said that the PM though appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration for providing the healthcare to patients in limited resources, but also directed it to improve its services. On this occasion Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmmod briefed the PM regarding administrative structure and facilities being provided to the patients. Sources added that the PM urged the hospital administration to take all required measures to provide best facilities to patients.