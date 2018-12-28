Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge the Al-Azizia reference verdict in Islamabad High Court.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, held a meeting with prominent lawyer, Khawaja Harif here on Friday for long five hours and consulted him on legal matters.

Sources said a petition will soon be filed in the Islamabad High Court through Khawaja Haris. They said another meeting between Maryam Nawaz and the lawyers will be held after preparing the petition.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of PML-N, Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement here on Friday said that 10 days will be completed of the Al-Azizia reference verdict by the Accountability Court on Wednesday and it would be challenged in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.