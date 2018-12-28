Share:

KARACHI - Police and other law enforcement agencies claimed to have a major breakthrough in investigation of murder case of former MQM-P leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi and have made some important arrests that would lead to unearth the killers of Abidi.

Police investigators claimed that in initial investigation course of Ali Raza Abidi assassination revealed that the weapon which used in the attack also previously used in a murder of a young man namely Ehtisham in Liaqutabad neighbourhood on December 10. Police suspect that the deceased young man was killed over personal enmity by a gambler namely Irfan. Police said that Irfan killed the deceased Ehtisham through paid killers and he fled from the country. Police believed that same group was involved in Ali Raza Abidi and Ehtisham murders cases as joint investigation of both cases is underway.

Police investigators also get the CCTV footage of attack on former MQM-Pakistan leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi, the footage shows that two motorcycle riding men chasing Abidi and one of them spraying with bullets on vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi outside his house in Karachi’s Defence area. It further showed that a man is riding pillion, gets off the bike and runs away after targeting Abidi. Gate of Abidi’s house could also be seen opening and a man looks out as the gunman opens fire.

Police also recorded the statement of security guard and eye-witness of the incident, the security guard in his statement stated: “I have been deploying at the house of Ali Raza Abidi for last one month and 25 days, during the performance the car of Abidi just reached at the door.

“When I reached and tried to open the door suddenly attacker resorted firing on Abidi’s vehicle, I wanted to retaliate but my gun could not do work timely, during the efforts the culprits managed to escape,” guard added.

He further said that he saw Abidi Sahab sustained bullet wounds and blood was running down from his neck.

“During the incident Abidi Sahab buzzing the horn frequently out of routine,” he lamented.

Following the incident, the Gizri police registered the FIR under sections 302, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against unknown assailants on the complaint deceased Abidi’s father Captain Syed Ikhlaq Hussain Abidi.

In the wake of the murder of former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi and other terrorist activities happened in recent past, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called an emergent meeting to review law and order situation.

During the meeting, DIG South Zone Police Javed Odho briefed the chief minister about the incident of Ali Raza Abidi murder, told that five empty bullet shells have been found from the spot where Ali Raza Abdi was shot dead. The bullet shells were sent for forensic test and the report has revealed that the pistol has been used in some other incidents which were already under investigation. He said that the mobile phone of Raza Ali Abdi has been taken into custody and was being decoded so that his messages and calls could be checked for investigation purpose.

The intelligence agencies also briefed the chief minister about the incident and suggested some strict security measures. They also pointed out making and breaking in some parties was also leading to violation.

It was revealed in the meeting that the police and Rangers have made some important arrests and they were sure that some solid clues would be unearthed to arrest the killers of Ali Raza Abdi. At this the chief minister categorically said just he wanted the arrest of the killers not the clues.

“Terrorist activities is emerging again and I won’t allow this because we all, the ruling party, the people of the city, the police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies have rendered lot sacrifices for the peace in Karachi and this peace is dear to me like every one of you, therefore this must be made sustainable,” he said. “I want you to arrest the killers and report me,” the chief minister told the provincial police.

It was pointed in the meeting that some hate speeches were being delivered from London through which workers of a party were being instigated for killing their opponents. At this the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to talk to the foreign office in Islamabad to raise the issue with the British embassy. “This is unacceptable must be stopped through diplomatic efforts,” he said.

The chief minister said that during the last six weeks six terrorist incidents have taken place in the city which was serious and alarming and could be not tolerated, therefore the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police should take strict security measures and improve their performance.

He recalled and counted that on November 17 a blast in Landhi claimed innocent lives, Chinese Consulate was attacked, a vehicle in District South was attacked, a Mehfl-e-Milad was attacked with a cracker in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PSP workers were killed in their office and now former parliamentarian Raza Ali Abdi has been killed. “This shows that the disbursed terrorists were getting organized once again and we are dwindling our thumbs,” he said and directed IG police to improve performance of the police. He further said that there was no political interference in the police affairs and being In-charge Minister of the Home Department, he has made the police department as an independent organistaion, despite the fact results were disturbing and painful.

He further said that out of six three incidents have happened in South district, therefore South police have to be more vigilant and active. “I want you to conduct security audit of the city and strengthen security at the vulnerable points,” he said and directed the IG police to keep him posting day to day reports on law & order situation in the province in general and in the city in particular.

On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterating his commitment to make the city of Karachi peaceful, prosperous and of multiple opportunities for which he directed the law enforcement agencies to make foolproof security arrangements accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, provincial heads of intelligence agencies, DIG South Javed Alam Udho and other concerned officers.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to start recruitment of policemen purely on merit. “Last time we had made recruitments in which HR people of Pakistan Army were also included,” he said and gave him [IG police] go ahead for starting the process.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to expedite the procedure of Safe City project and also directed him to implement the decision of installation of tracker in motor cycles and number plates at its front side.

The meeting decided to keep an eye on the movement of the culprits released from the jails during last two months.