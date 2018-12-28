Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday allowed tariff decrease of Re 0.31 per unit for ex-WAPDA distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of November.

The decision was taken by NEPRA in a public hearing on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). The decision will have a cumulative impact of around Rs 2 billion on the electricity consumers and the relief will be provided to the consumers in the January bills.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of DISCOs presented the case before the NEPRA. In its petition, the CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 5.0497 per unit in November while the actual fuel cost turned out was less than the amount i.e. 4.71/unit charged and hence it asked the regulator that it should be allowed to decrease the rate by Rs0.3338 per unit.

CCPA also requested to allow it adjustment of five billion rupees, but NEPRA said that after clarification of their claims it would take decision on it. This adjustment will be available to domestic consumers throughout Pakistan, except for K-Electric consumers. Domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month will also be excluded from the adjustment.

According to the petition submitted by CPPA with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), total energy generated in November 2018 was 7545.63 GWh at a total price of Rs 29.76 billion which is Rs 3.9437 per unit. Of the total generation of 7545.63 GWh, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 7318.16 GWh at Rs 34.51 billion with a transmission losses of 3.01 percent. It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission loss were 2.77 percent during October.

As per the data, the total energy generation from all sources in November 2018 was recorded at 7545.63 GWh which was 27 percent lower than 9573.87 GWh of energy generated in October with the cost of Rs 5.4448 per unit.

According to data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydel power generation in November was 2563.97 GWh and it contributed about 33.98 percent. In October the share of hydle power was 24.96 percent.

The share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) reduced by more than five percent from 22.92 percent in October to 17.23 percent in November. The energy generated from RLNG was 1299.75 GWh and it was added with the cost of Rs 10.1363 per unit. The cost of RLNG based electricity was around Rs.028 per unit higher than October.

Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based electricity generation was 5.75 GWh in November and contributed 0.08 percent electricity at Rs 16.53 per unit. In October, the RFO based electricity contributed 7.88 percent and the unit cost was Rs 14.43.

The total generation, in November, from local gas based electricity was 1511.98 GWh accounting for 20.04 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs 5.18 per unit. In October, the total generation from local gas based electricity was 1913.10 GWh accounting for 19.98 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs 5.3974 per unit.

Coal based generation increased from 11.65 percent in October to 13.83 percent in November. The total generation from coal based energy was 1043.72 GWh and it cost per unit was Rs 6.5806. The total generation cost of coal electricity was Rs 3.3820 per unit in October.

The share of nuclear energy in the national energy mix increased to 10.88 percent in November from 9.27 percent. The fuel cost of the nuclear energy was 95.37 paisas per unit. Baggasse based electricity contributed 59.70 GWh or 0.79 percent at cost of Rs 6.16 per unit.

The share of electricity imported from Iran increased from 0.48 percent in October to 0.52 percent in November. The cost of the Iranian electricity was Rs 11.57 per unit. The share of wind energy increased from 0.98 percent in October to 1.68 percent in November at zero fuel cost. While 0.64 percent contribution came from solar energy at no cost. Mixed energy also contributed 0.34 percent electricity to the national grid at the cost of Rs 6.91 per unit.