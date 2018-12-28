Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange continued to slide in yesterday’s trading session as benchmark KSE 100-index lost 365 points (or around 1 percent), closing at 37,854 points. The index continued to be dominated by negative sentiments due to lack of triggers and weak macro indicators.

Selling pressure in banking sectors also aggravated negative sentiment as BAFL (-5 percent), BAHL (-5 percent), UBL (-3.16 percent) and HBL (-2.19 percent) closed in red.

International oil prices posted their strongest daily gain in more than two years in a partial rebound from steep losses. Both US and Brent crude rose about 8 percent, their largest one-day increase since Nov 30, 2016, resultantly, refineries closed in the red, dragged by ATRL (-5 percent), NRL (-4.1 percent) and PRL (-2.8 percent).

Sector-wise volume leaders were commercial banks, chemical and engineering as they generated 42m in shares traded, cumulatively. Scrip-wise BAFL, BOP and ASL dominated investors interest, generating 18m in shares traded, cumulatively.

Investor participation continued to improve as traded volumes rose by 17 percent to 104mn, while traded value increased by 21 percent to $33m.

Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC) in a notice to the exchange announced that the company and China Power International Pakistan Ltd (CPIPIL) have agreed the valuation and HUBCO now intends to increase its shareholding in China Power Hub Power Generation Company (Private) Ltd (CPHGC), through its wholly owned subsidiary Hub Power Holdings Ltd, from 26 percent to 47.5 percent. The increase in shareholding is subject to corporate and regulatory approval in China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Bank AlJazira have agreed to work together to increase remittances from the Saudi Arabia through legal channel.

The government raised Rs19.7b from the auction of long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB) against the target of Rs50b, according to the auction result released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).