Share:

LAHORE - Former minister and PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PTI caused such a colossal loss to national economy in 125 days of its rule which the country did not have even during the last one decade.

In 125 days of the PTI government more than half million people lost their jobs, while national economy plunged into deep crisis, Ahsan said while talking to mediamen outside Kot Lakhpat Jail here yesterday. He had a meeting with jailed quaid of the party, Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan showered praises on Nawaz government and performance of former prime minister in the office saying, it was pity that the person who earned worldwide respect for the country was in jail today and the one who conspired and made the country like a ‘beggar’ before the world was perched in the prime minister office. He said Imran was an artificial PM and his rule would not last long. He also questioned the last election and said the PTI was not choice of the masses.

To a question, Ahsan ruled out any rifts and leadership crisis in the PML-N and said the like of judicial decisions coming to the leadership were, in fact, raising popularity level of the PML-N. He said the PTI was ruling with minimum majority and the difference was just of 5/6 members for which the coalition partners had provided support to the ruling party. The PML-N leader said they wanted to give a reasonable time to the PTI government to stay on, so that it could not blame the Opposition for its failures in running the ‘canals of milk and honey’ in the country for which it had made tall claims.

Ahsan said that Nawaz and Shehbaz were very much in the country to lead the party as such it did not face crisis at all. He said the masses had learnt that the PTI had no option except targeting the PML-N leadership and this thought was making the party stronger with every passing day.

He returned a question saying that what was the fault with democracy in Pakistan when the same was working in India and Bangladesh. He said those who voted the PTI were now praying to get rid of this party government.

Rana Tanvir talking to media said the party would move the court of law against the injustices being done to their leadership. He said the PTI jugglers were trying to turn black into white and they would take them to the courts. Rana Tanvir felt deeply annoying saying that accountability process against the PML-N leaders was going on fast-track while the corruption files against others had been consigned to the shelf. This was height of discrimination against the PML-N, he added.