ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Railways is all to set to install around 300 trackers in trains by the end of this month to enable passengers to track trains’ position and movements while traveling. The installation of a tracking system will help Pakistan Railways for monitoring of trains’ movement and fuel expenditure, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that trackers had been handed over to Pakistan Railways by a local engineer free of charge and the trackers would be installed in all the locomotives that would update the customers about locations, upcoming stations and even the speed of their respective train. “Control Rooms in the Divisional Headquarters were also being modernized so that the concerned staff on duty can see the position of the train and take steps in case of any emergency,” he added. To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways is planning to operate a modern VVIP train with the help of any five stars hotel which will help the department to earn more revenue.

The official said that administrations of some five stars hotel has already contacted the Pakistan Railways for running a state-of-the-art train. However, the Investment Committee of the department would take the final decision.