Share:

KARACHI - The resettlement process of Senhri Dars village in Thar Coal Block II in the District Tharparkar has been started.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the new settlers and said “the shifting of the affected families to the new precious houses has turned the displaced people of Thar coalfield Block-II as partners of the government.”

Shah said that the first group of 36 families has moved to New Senhri Dars Resettlement village. The new model village sets a new benchmark of successful model of resettlement in the country. Every family (married couple) gets a large new house of 1100 sq yards with three bedrooms, washroom, kitchen, sitting areas for men and women, traditional chounra, a guestroom and an animal yard. Every house is solar powered along with main grid connection.

It may be noted that the village has 172 pacca houses, a tripple-story school of 1000 students capacity, a market of 10 shops, separate community centres for men and women, two RO plants to provide uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, mosque, temple and gauchar area of 850 acres. All main access roads and internal streets are metalled and paved with plantation on sides. Shifting of all 172 households will be completed by March 2019.